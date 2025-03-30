Single Male Government Employees In Assam Get Child Care Leave

The Assam government has decided to grant childcare leave to single fathers working in state government departments, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Sunday.

Taking to X, CM Sarma wrote, "Sometimes life may take unexpected turns and a man may have to be the sole caregiver for a child. If such a scenario ever arises for our State Govt employees, we've got you covered."

"From now on, we will grant Child Care Leave to single fathers to take care of their little ones," he added.

Child Care Leave (CCL) is an important provision granted to employees to ensure they can take care of their children without worrying about salary deductions or job security.

In Assam, like other states in India, women government employees benefit from this leave to look after their children during crucial periods such as illness, examinations, or other essential needs.

Child Care Leave in Assam was primarily granted to female government employees. However, according to the latest government directive, male government employees who are single parents (widowers, divorcees, or unmarried fathers) have also become eligible for this leave.

The key eligibility criteria include that the employee must be a government servant under the Assam government. The leave is applicable for children up to 18 years of age and the leave can be availed for biological, adopted, or legally dependent children.

Now, single fathers can avail of CCL. As per the amendment, eligible employees will now be able to take CCL for a maximum of two years (730 days). Additionally, government employees who have custody of disabled children will also benefit from the revised policy. It can be taken in multiple phases but not more than three times in a calendar year.

According to a senior government official, the first 365 days are granted with full salary, while the remaining 365 days come with a reduced salary of 80 per cent. "The leave must be taken for a minimum of 15 days at a time. However, the leave is subject to prior approval by the competent authority, ensuring that it does not disrupt essential government functions," he added.

