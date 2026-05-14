Simultaneous Elections Panel To Hold Consultations In Bengaluru, Gandhinagar

The Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) examining the proposed "One Nation, One Election" framework will begin another round of nationwide consultations this week, with meetings scheduled in Bengaluru and Gandhinagar between May 16 and May 21.

The committee, headed by BJP MP PP Chaudhary, is reviewing the Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty Ninth Amendment) Bill, 2024 and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024, which seek to create a framework for simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly elections across the country.

Sources said the panel will interact with a wide range of stakeholders during the visit, including constitutional authorities, political parties, regional outfits, legal experts, industry representatives, financial institutions, academic bodies and members of civil society.

According to the committee, the consultations are aimed at understanding the constitutional, administrative, financial and logistical implications of holding simultaneous elections in India.

Also read: Simultaneous Polls Not Undemocratic: Law Ministry To Joint Panel

The upcoming meetings are part of the panel's broader outreach exercise that has already covered Maharashtra, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh. During those visits, the committee held discussions with state governments, constitutional functionaries, public sector undertakings and representatives from various sectors.

The government has maintained that simultaneous elections could reduce repeated poll expenditure, minimise disruption caused by frequent election cycles and improve governance efficiency. However, opposition parties and several constitutional experts have raised concerns over its impact on India's federal structure and regional political representation.

Also read: One Nation, One Election Can Boost GDP Growth: Experts To House Panel

The committee's latest round of consultations comes at a time when the debate around simultaneous elections continues to generate sharp political and constitutional discussions across the country.