SIM-Binding Rules Won't Change, Security Comes First: Jyotiraditya Scindia

The government's decision on SIM-binding rules will not change because security issues are more important on national interest grounds than matters linked to revenue implications, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said today.

SIM-binding requires devices that run messaging apps like WhatsApp, Telegram, and Signal to have the original SIM physically installed. This would prevent digital fraud and cybercrime by tying accounts to specific SIMs.

The rules that govern the duration of active sessions on the internet will also not change, the Union Minister of Communications said. This means it is a must for all web sessions longer than six hours to log out.

The log out rules, however, apply only to virtual connections, not mobile phones.

Announced by the Department of Telecom (DoT), the new SIM-binding rules will still have an effect on companion services like WhatsApp Web since the sessions will end every six hours.

The messaging apps must continuously verify that the SIM used to register the account is active in the device. If the SIM is removed, replaced, or deactivated, the app will stop working.

Currently, apps verify phone numbers with one-time passwords (OTPs).

On Spectrum

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has given its recommendations to the DoT on planning for the next spectrum auction, Scindia said. The DoT is going through it, and will soon give its views, he added.

The DoT's recommendations will include views on spectrum bands and reserve pricing. The Union Minister said these "recommendations would be evaluated and the specific timeline would be released at a later date."

Scindia said he is "eager to start satellite services in India", but that depends on the responsibility of fixing the price of spectrum assignment and ensuring all security compliances were fulfilled.