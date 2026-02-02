China Man Turns Old SIM Cards Into Gold, Warns Of Dangerous Process

A man in southeastern China has drawn huge attention after showing how he extracted gold from old SIM cards. This has amazed many people and even started a rush to buy used SIM cards online. But the man has also warned that the process is dangerous and should not be tried by ordinary people, reported the South China Morning Post.

This man, known online as Qiao, is from Huizhou, Guangdong Province, and works to extract and purify precious metals from scrap. On January 20th, he posted a video demonstrating his gold-mining process, which quickly went viral.

In the video, Qiao placed old SIM cards into drums filled with chemicals. After undergoing several stages of corrosion, displacement, and heating, he extracted a gold-like sludge. After sifting and heating, he finally obtained 191 grams of gold, valued at approximately 200,000 yuan.

Qiao told the Xiaoxiang Morning Post that he used approximately two tons of scrap to obtain this gold. He clarified that the scrap was not just SIM cards, but a mixture of various chip waste from the telecommunications electronics industry.

He also explained that crucial parts of SIM cards are coated with gold to ensure their durability and corrosion resistance.

According to mainland media reports, a typical SIM card typically contains less than 0.001 grams of gold. The report also stated that gold can be extracted from other waste, such as bank card chips and contact parts from communication devices.

As soon as the video went viral, a rush to buy old SIM cards began on second-hand platforms.

Qiao clarified that his video was not meant to promote "alchemy." He explained that he legally processes certain types of electronic waste with the necessary certifications and that his intention was simply to share his knowledge and skills.

He warned that ordinary people should not attempt such a process, as it can be extremely dangerous and, in many cases, illegal.