Sikkim's Pawan Chamling Becomes India's Longest-Serving Chief Minister

The founding president of the ruling Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) became chief minister in December 1994.
With the slogan "New Sikkim, Happy Sikkim", he launched policies and programmes to transform the state.
The celebrations in state capital Gangtok, however, looked muted, though his supporters organised an event to honour him.
"As I cross a personal milestone, I would like to remember all those who have been a part of this journey. First and foremost, my heartfelt gratitude goes to the people of Sikkim for reposing their faith in me by giving their mandate for five consecutive terms," Mr Chamling, 68, said.
"On this momentous occasion, I also offer my homage to Late Shri Jyoti Basu ji, a great statesman for whom I have the highest respects and whose record stint as chief minister, I am fortunate to surpass," he said.
Born at Yangang in south Sikkim, he is a matriculate and calls himself a self-educated person.
In 1993, Mr Chamling formed the Sikkim Democratic Front Party.