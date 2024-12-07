Sikkim University Allows One-Day Menstrual Leave Every Month For Students

The leave will be adjusted with the mandatory 75 per cent attendance. (Representational image)

Sikkim University has allowed one day menstrual leave per month for female students, according to a notification.

The Sikkim University Registrar Laxuman Sharma issued the notification to this effect on December 4 following a representation by the Sikkim University Students' Association (SUSA) last month.

"The Vice-Chancellor has been pleased to allow one-day menstrual leave in a month for girl/women student of Sikkim University except during university examinations," said the registrar of the central university.

The leave so availed shall be adjusted with the mandatory 75 per cent attendance criteria of the classes held in a semester for examination purposes, he said.

