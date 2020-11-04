Sikkim Bans Firecrackers Under Disaster Management Act Amid Covid Pandemic

Air pollution from firecrackers may be hazardous for recovered, active Covid patients (Representational)

The Sikkim government on Wednesday imposed a complete ban on use of firecrackers throughout the state in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis.

Chief Secretary SC Gupta issued an order under provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, to impose a complete ban on bursting firecrackers in the state till further orders.

Justifying the decision, he said that although the active cases in the state have declined and a significant number of patients has recovered from the disease, the increase in air pollution on account of bursting firecrackers may prove hazardous for those who have recovered as well as active COVID-19 patients.

The chief secretary directed the district magistrates and superintendents of police to take all possible measures to ensure compliance of the order.

