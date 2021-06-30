Sikh Body Seeks Anti-Conversion Law, Inter-Caste Marriage Act In Jammu And Kashmir

Laws will safeguard interests of those belonging to different faiths, the sikh body chief said (File)

A Sikh organisation in Srinagar today demanded the implementation of the Inter-Caste Marriage Act and the enactment of an anti-conversion law in Jammu and Kashmir.

This comes amid a row over the allegations of forced conversion of four women from the Sikh community to Islam in the union territory.

"I, on behalf of the Sikh community, would request that the Inter-Caste Marriage Act be implemented in Jammu and Kashmir. Once this Act is put in practice at this place, the inter-caste marriages will come to an end automatically," All Parties Sikh Coordination Committee Chairman Jagmohan Singh Raina told reporters.

Mr Raina, also a senior office-bearer of the Apni Party, said these laws will safeguard the interests of the people belonging to different faiths and religions.

"The elements who want to earn mileage from such marriages will also face an inevitable defeat," he added.

Mr Raina said that over the years, the members of the elite political families of Jammu and Kashmir have entered into inter-caste marriage but nobody pointed fingers at them.

"Whenever such an incident happens in a normal (ordinary) family, the issue gets blown out of proportion. This needs to be analysed and people should be vigilant so that the opportunistic politicians don't exploit them," he said.

"At the same time, it is also important that Anti-Conversion Law is implemented in Jammu and Kashmir. This would stop the forcible conversion of people belonging to any religion whatsoever. As a result of the same, the friction between the different communities will also come to an end once for all. There would be no tensions between the communities and all the people will live without fear," he said.