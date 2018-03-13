Signboard Carrying Photograph Of BR Ambedkar Found Damaged In UP Following the incident, activists of the Dalit Sena led by district president Vikas Mediyan staged a demonstration, demanding action against the culprits

A signboard carrying a photograph of BR Ambedkar outside a panchayat building was found damaged at Jadwad village in Bhopa, police said today. The signboard was removed by some miscreants last night, circle officer Mohd Rizwan said.



Following the incident, activists of the Dalit Sena led by district president Vikas Mediyan staged a demonstration, demanding action against the culprits.



Mr Rizwan said police reached the spot and pacified the protestors and assured them of strict action against the people found involved in the mischief. The signboard was later re-fixed at its place, he said.



Earlier, a bust of BR Ambedkar was vandalised in Mawana Khurd in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh.



