Singer Sidhu Moose Wala's Father Writes To Bhagwant Mann, Wants CBI Probe

The Lawrence Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility for the attack.

Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala's father Balkaur Singh today wrote to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann demanding a probe by central agencies Central Bureau of Investigation and National Investigation Agency into his son's death, news agency ANI reported. Mr Singh had filed a complaint about the killing of his son and an FIR was lodged by the Punjab police on that basis.

Sidhu Moose Wala's father was following him in a car with two armed personnel when his killers rained bullets on the 28-year-old singer and his two friends.

Moose Wala, who died soon after, had been getting ransom calls from gangsters for a while, his father Balkaur Singh has said in his complaint to the police. Punjab police have registered an FIR under charges of murder and Arms Act.

"Within minutes, the cars sped away. I started shouting and people gathered. I rushed my son and his friends to the hospital where he died," Mr Singh says, claiming he was tailing his son's car with the cops assigned to him.

CCTV footage has emerged on social media which shows two cars trailing Sidhu Moose Wala's vehicle moments before he was shot dead in Mansa. The video, however, is not verified by the state police yet.

The complaint by the 28-year-old singer's father states that several gangsters had threatened him over the phone.

This included the Lawrence Bishnoi gang that claimed responsibility for the attack. Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar reportedly claimed responsibility for Moose Wala's murder in a Facebook post on Sunday evening. Goldy Brar is a close aide of gang leader Lawrence Bishnoi, who is also said to be involved in the singer's murder.

The Punjab Police has termed the killing of Moosewala a result of an inter-gang rivalry and blamed the Lawrence Bishnoi gang for it.

Punjab Police has registered an FIR against unknown persons after Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Jawaharke village of Mansa district. The FIR has been registered under sections 302, 307, and 341 of the Indian Penal Code and sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act at City-1 at Mansa Police Station.