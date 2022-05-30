Sidhu Moose Wala Murder: Who Are Key Suspects Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldy Brar

Bishnoi is now in Tihar jail on multiple charges. Goldy Brar is considered his close associate. A non-bailable warrant is out for Brar in connection with the killing of a Congress worker.

Moosewala's murder is being linked to the turf war between the gangs of Bishnoi and Davinder Bambiha. Bambiha was shot dead in an encounter in 2016 and his gang is now run by Lucky Patiyal, who is jailed in Armenia.

The Bambiha gang had claimed responsibility after Youth Akali Dal leader Vikramjit Singh alias Vikky Middukhera was chased and shot dead in broad daylight last year.

Middukhera used to work for the Lawrence Bishnoi group and it is suspected that Moose Wala had given shelter to those involved in the Youth Akali Dal leader's murder.