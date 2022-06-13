Siddhant Kapoor Detained For Drugs: 5 Things To Know About Shakti Kapoor's Son

The police said they sent blood samples of 35 guests for medical tests and six of them - including Mr Kapoor's - returned positive. News agency PTI reported that five more people have been arrested.

Sidhant Kapoor has appeared in 2020 web series 'Bhaukaal' where he portrayed the character of Chintu Dedha. He was also seen in films like 'Shootout at Wadala', 'Ugly', 'Haseena Parkar' and 'Chehre'.

Mr Kapoor worked as an assistant director in films like 'Bhagam Bhag', 'Chup Chup Ke', 'Bhool Bhulaiya', and 'Dhol'.

Siddhant Kapoor was born on July 6, 1984, in Mumbai and studied film making and acting at the Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute in New York.