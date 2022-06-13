Actor Shakti Kapoor's Son Arrested After Testing Positive For Drugs

A total of six persons have been arrested including Siddhant Kapoor

Actor Shakti Kapoor's son, Siddhant, has been arrested for allegedly consuming drugs during a party at a Bengaluru hotel, the police said today.

Sidhhant Kapoor was invited as a DJ at the party, which was organised in Park Hotel's pub on Sunday night where he allegedly consumed drugs.

Acting on a tip-off, police conducted a raid at the hotel and sent samples of around 35 guests for medical tests. Six guests tested positive for consuming drugs in their test reports. Mr Kapoor was one of them, officials said.

Besides Mr Kapoor, five more people have been arrested.

"A total of six persons have been arrested including Siddhant Kapoor after they tested positive for consuming drugs. They have all been charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act," said Bheemashankar S Guled, District General of Police, East Division.

Mr Guled said all six of them will be produced before a court later today.

Earlier, Siddhant's sister Shraddha Kapoor was questioned by the Narcotics Control Bureau in 2020 over alleged possession of drugs.