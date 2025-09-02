Shraddha Kapoor's LinkedIn Profile Says, "Sandwich Maker, Worst Barista": Internet Suggests, "Executive MBA <i>Karo Ab</i>"

Shraddha Kapoor's LinkedIn profile bio has been creating a buzz on social media, courtesy the actor's intriguing and tongue-in-cheek details of her previous jobs. The post garnered attention as it was shared on Reddit.

What's Happening

Shraddha has over 50K followers on LinkedIn, within a week of joining the platform. Her work experience lists her as the co-founder of Palmonas, the retail luxury goods and jewellery brand she onboarded last year. Second, she listed herself as an employed actor since 2009 (the year she debuted in Bollywood with Teen Patti).

Shraddha also listed the part-time jobs she did in Boston while she studied at the Boston University. From January-March 2006, Shraddha said she worked as 'sandwich maker' at Einstein Bros Bagels, adding "made bagels, really good ones".

Shraddha worked as a barista at Starbucks from October-December 2005, "I was the worst and slowest barista in Boston. I want to find all the customers and apologise," the actor added.

Let's have a quick look at what Reddit has to say about her bio.

A user wrote, "Executive MBA kro Ab."

Another user wrote, "More exposure at zero cost."

Another user wrote, "She is promoting LinkedIn."

Another user wrote, "Isko bhi US mein part time side income ke liye kamana pada struggle is real..."

Background

A week ago, Shraddha sought help from LinkedIn as her account was tagged "fake."

In the first Instagram Story, Shraddha Kapoor wrote, "Dear LinkedIn @linkedin_in, I'm not being able to use my own account because LinkedIn thinks it's fake. Can someone please help me?"

"Account is made, premium and verified, but no one else can see it. Want to start sharing my entrepreneurial journey, getting an account itself has become a journey," the actor added.

As soon as the news got spread, LinkedIn responded to the query. In the follow up story, Shraddha Kapoor wrote, "Team LinkedIn sorted things in less than an hour on a Saturday night." Shraddha's text followed up by a clap and a salute emoji.

Shraddha will next be seen in Nikhil Dwivedi's Naagin. In an interview with India Today, the filmmaker revealed that Shraddha was the first and only choice. The film will go on floors this year. He said, "She was excited. She was the first one to come on board. I approached her first with the idea, and she was sold. She can't wait to start the shoot, now that the script is ready." Shraddha Kapoor delivered one of the biggest hits of the last year, Stree 2 where she reprised her role as Stree.