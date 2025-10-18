On Camera, 2 Men Rob Bengaluru Women, Chop Fingers With Machete

Two people have been arrested for robbing a woman and chopping off her two fingers with a machete in Bengaluru. CCTV footage of the incident, which occurred in September, has surfaced showing the chilling sequence of events.

According to the police, two women, Usha and Varalakshmi, were returning home after attending a Ganesh festival orchestra on September 13. The accused, identified as Praveen and Yogananda, approached them on a bike and tried to snatch their gold chains. Frightened, Usha handed over her gold chain, but when Varalakshmi resisted, Yogananda attacked her with a machete, severing two of her fingers.

The accused then fled the spot immediately with 55 grams of gold jewellery.

The two were arrested after weeks of search by the police's special investigation team.

Police found 74 grams of stolen gold jewellery and the weapon used in the attack.

Officials said that one of the accused, Yoganda, had travelled to Puducherry, Mumbai, and Goa before returning to his native Marasinganahalli village in Karnataka after the incident. He has a past criminal record and was involved in a murder case, they said.