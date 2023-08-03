Siddaramaiah Meets Rahul Gandhi, PM, Union Ministers On Birthday

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and met several Union ministers, including Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari.

It also happened to be Mr Siddaramaiah's 76th birthday and he had a busy day meeting the prime minister and Union ministers besides Congress leaders, including party president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi.

Mr Siddaramaiah met Modi in the Parliament Complex though it was not known what was discussed in the meeting. The chief minister said it was just a courtesy call.

This was Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's first meeting with the prime minister since becoming the chief minister of Karnataka in May.

Later, he met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and requested him to hold an air show by the Indian Air Force in Mysuru during Dussehra celebrations from October 15-24.

The chief minister said the IAF had conducted air shows at the Torch Light Parade Ground in Mysuru in 2017 and 2019.

In his meeting with Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, Mr Siddaramaiah requested for the central government's approval for nine proposals including measures to avoid accidents on the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway.

He also demanded that the Centre make provisions for entry and exit bypasses to facilitate roadside amenities on this highway, besides construction of a tunnel from Shirati Ghat to Maranhalli-Addahole Section of NH-75.

The chief minister demanded the release of grants under the Central Road Infrastructure Funds amounting to Rs 1,000 crore in the current financial year for improvement of state roads and major district roads.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar also met Nitin Gadkari separately. Mr Shivakumar also met Petroleum and Natural Gas and Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri at his office.

Mr Siddaramaiah also met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and discussed issues related to Karnataka.

In the evening, the chef minister met senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Mr Kharge separately and discussed political matters.

"Met former Congress President Shri Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi today and discussed about various issues," the chief minister said on Twitter while sharing a picture with Gandhi, who also wished Siddaramaiah on his birthday.

Several party leaders extended birthday wishes to Siddaramaiah on Thursday at the Karnataka Bhavan here. After meeting Gandhi, he left for airport.

Separately, DK Shivakumar met Rahul Gandhi at his residence.

