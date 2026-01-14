'End Chief Minister Post Buzz': Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar To Rahul Gandhi

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar are learnt to have raised the chief ministership row with senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who visited the state yesterday. According to sources, both Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar sought clarity from Gandhi on the high command's plans and stressed the need to put an end to speculation. The Chief Minister also pressed for a cabinet reshuffle.

Gandhi, sources said, asked Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar to come to Delhi to discuss this issue. No date has been fixed for this discussion, the sources added.

Gandhi reached Mysuru yesterday and was welcomed by Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar and other Congress leaders. He then left for Ooty in Tamil Nadu to attend a private event ahead of Pongal. On his way back to Delhi, Shivakumar saw him off at the airport.

Visuals of a conversation between Shivakumar, also the state Congress chief, and Gandhi at the airport have now sparked a buzz.

A statement from Shivakumar's office said: "Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi held discussions with Deputy Chief Minister and KPCC President DK Shivakumar at the Mysuru airport on Tuesday evening. The meeting took place when Rahul Gandhi arrived in Mysuru from Tamil Nadu and before he departed for Delhi."

Shihakumar told the media, "I am the Congress president and he's the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, we cannot tell u everything we discuss, you people are unnecessarily creating issues by speculating what was spoken, there was no message from him, he has told us to good work, we informed him about MNREGA and how we plan to take it up."

This comes amid rumours that the Congress high command may call both leaders to Delhi after Sankranti to discuss the leadership issue.

Earlier, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge refused to give a date and said the party high command would call the leaders when necessary.

Siddaramaiah, meanwhile, told the media that there is no confusion in the party. "What speculations? It's only media speculations. You are the ones creating speculations; the raising of these questions itself is baseless. Where is the confusion in the party? There is no development as such," he said.

Sources, however, said the Chief Minister's camp is keeping a close eye on the developments.

This ongoing unrest goes back to the 2023 election result in which Congress scored a thumping win. At the time, Mr Shivakumar was considered a strong contender for the top post for his role in the Congress win. Eventually, the Congress leadership managed to convince him to settle for the Deputy Chief Minister and state party chief posts. Some reports had then claimed that an agreement of rotational chief ministership had been reached, but this was never confirmed.