Siddaramaiah Cabinet's Controversial Move Defies Key Departments' Advice

In a controversial move, the Siddaramaiah cabinet has approved the withdrawal of dozens of criminal cases across Karnataka despite objections from the police and several state government departments, showed a key document accessed by NDTV.

Eleven of the total 60 cases cleared for withdrawal are linked to Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar's supporters and Congress workers, and include charges of rioting and attack on policemen.

These 11 cases were from 2019 when Mr Shivakumar's supporters had clashed with the police in Bengaluru and other places, protesting his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case. Rioting, arson, and stone-pelting were reported during the protests.

The case related to mob violence over cattle transport in Kalaburagi in 2019 will also be withdrawn, the cabinet decided following a request by state minister Priyank Kharge. The charges of rioting, assault on police, and property damage were invoked in the case after a mob attacked a police station following the seizure of cattle and a vehicle.

Some cases related to farmer agitations will also be withdrawn.

Besides, cases related to the violence during the 2018 Ramdurga Assembly election victory celebration, involving communal clashes and alleged violation of prohibitory orders by a BJP leader's supporters, are set to be pulled too.

The decision to withdraw these cases was taken on the recommendation of the cabinet sub-committee on August 4. The police, prosecution, and the law department had advised against the withdrawal of the cases, stating it was against the public interest.

Activist and advocate Girish Bhardwaj has vowed to challenge the cabinet decision in the Karnataka High Court.

"Unfortunately, the state is now moving for political appeasement by withdrawing such cases. Last time, the Karnataka High Court had made it very clear that such orders are violative of the rules and criminal jurisprudence. Again, I will have to challenge this before the high court to ensure the order is quashed," he said in a video message.