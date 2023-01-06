Delhi Court Extends Aaftab Poonawala's Judicial Custody By 4 Days

Aaftab Poonawala will be produced before the judge on January 10. (File)

A court in New Delhi on Friday extended the judicial custody of Aaftab Poonawala, accused of killing his live-in partner and dismembering her body, by four days. Aaftab Poonawala was produced before the court through video conference.

"I am giving four days judicial custody. Accused will be produced before me physically on January 10," Metropolitan Magistrate Aviral Shukla said.

Earlier on December 23, a court had remanded Aaftab Poonawala in judicial custody for 14 days.

