Sachin Pilot has been sacked as Rajasthan deputy chief minister and state Congress chief

The Congress is divided over pursuing the Rajasthan case legally in the Supreme Court, sources told NDTV a day before the top court is set to hear the matter. A section wants the Congress to pull its petition out of court and handle the matter politically. These leaders, sources said, feel the crisis should be dealt with politically. Others are keen to keep up the engagement in court.