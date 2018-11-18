'Should Not Give Poll Tickets Based On Religion': Rajyavardhan Rathore

Rajyavardhan Rathore said there should be no quota for ticket distribution for any religion

Union minister Rajyavardhan Rathore Sunday said tickets for assembly polls should not be distributed on the basis of religion, amid questions in some quarters on why the BJP has not given ticket to any Muslim candidate in Rajasthan.

"There should be no quota for ticket distribution for any religion. If the work done by our government has not reached to any religion then only we can be under question," he said.

The ruling party has released three lists so far of 170 candidates for the elections to be held on December 7 for 200 assembly constituencies.

The saffron party has not given ticket to any Muslim candidate in Rajasthan so far.

"Triple talaq is something on which (the Congress) party, which gives ticket on quota system (to Muslims and others), could not do anything and we (the BJP government) worked on that," the MoS for Information and Broadcasting said at a press conference.