IPS Officer's Brother Among 3 Terrorists Killed In Kashmir Encounter

Shopian, Jammu And Kashmir: Shamsul Haq, the brother of the IPS officer, had reportedly stopped pursuing his degree in Unani medicine and joined the terror group Hizbul Mujahideen.

All India | Written by | Updated: January 22, 2019 15:04 IST
Security forces also destroyed the terrorists' hide-out, an underground bunker


Srinagar: 

The brother of an IPS officer was among three terrorists killed today in an encounter in South Kashmir's Shopian district after security forces busted their hide-out during a pre-dawn operation, officials said. Security forces also destroyed the terrorists' hide-out, an underground bunker near an orchard area.

Shamsul Haq, the brother of the IPS officer, had reportedly stopped pursuing his degree in Unani medicine and joined the terror group Hizbul Mujahideen.

Senior Jammu and Kashmir police officer SP Vaid, in a tweet said he remembered "the efforts that were made by his brother/other family members to bring him back into the mainstream." However, he "met a sad end today," he said in the tweet.

The joint operation by the army, police and CRPF was launched after police was tipped off about the presence of the terrorists inside the underground hideout at Heff Shirmal village.

"The operation was planned by police on specific information about a hideout in the orchards Sheermal'' said Dilbag Singh, Director General of Police.

This is the second encounter in the Kashmir Valley in last 24 hours. Yesterday, three terrorists of Al-Badr group were killed after day long operation at Hapatnar area in Budgam district.  The slain militants were residents of Shopian.

Shamsul HaqShamsul Haq MengnooShopian Jammu And Kashmir

