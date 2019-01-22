IPS Officer's Brother Among 3 Terrorists Killed In Kashmir Encounter

Security forces also destroyed the terrorists' hide-out, an underground bunker

The brother of an IPS officer was among three terrorists killed today in an encounter in South Kashmir's Shopian district after security forces busted their hide-out during a pre-dawn operation, officials said. Security forces also destroyed the terrorists' hide-out, an underground bunker near an orchard area.

Shamsul Haq, the brother of the IPS officer, had reportedly stopped pursuing his degree in Unani medicine and joined the terror group Hizbul Mujahideen.

Senior Jammu and Kashmir police officer SP Vaid, in a tweet said he remembered "the efforts that were made by his brother/other family members to bring him back into the mainstream." However, he "met a sad end today," he said in the tweet.

Shamsul Haq, brother of IPS officer who had joined militant ranks was among the 3 terrorists killed today in Shopian. I remember the efforts that were made by his brother /other family members and J&K Police to bring him back to mainstream but he met a sad end today. - Shesh Paul Vaid (@spvaid) January 22, 2019

The joint operation by the army, police and CRPF was launched after police was tipped off about the presence of the terrorists inside the underground hideout at Heff Shirmal village.

"The operation was planned by police on specific information about a hideout in the orchards Sheermal'' said Dilbag Singh, Director General of Police.

This is the second encounter in the Kashmir Valley in last 24 hours. Yesterday, three terrorists of Al-Badr group were killed after day long operation at Hapatnar area in Budgam district. The slain militants were residents of Shopian.