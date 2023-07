Three migrant workers were shot at and injured in a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir, the latest in the attack on non-locals.

The firing was reported from Shopian, in southern Kashmir.

The injured have been identified as Anwal Thoker, Heeralal and Pantoo.

After receiving first aid at Shopian hospital, they have been shifted to Srinagar.

The area has been cordoned off and a hunt is on to track the attackers.