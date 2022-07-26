Shocking Video From Bihar Shows Head-On Collision Between Bike And Truck, 3 Injured

The collision took place on the Arrah-Mohania road/

Safety is of paramount importance while driving a vehicle, especially a two-wheeler. A horrifying video has emerged from Bihar's Rohtas that shows a head-on collision between a truck and a motorcycle. The video has been captured on a CCTV camera installed at a petrol pump in the area. It shows the motorcycle with three riders crashing into the truck coming from other side while trying to overtake a commercial vehicle. The motorcycle was dragged for some distance by the truck before it stopped.

According to local media reports, the three men were on their way to attend a birthday party in Varanasi. The crash took place on the Arrah-Mohania road in western part of the state. All three were injured in the accident and the condition of two of them is said to be critical.

The locals immediately rushed to help the three men after the crash and took them to a community health centre in Kochas, about 32 kilometres from Mohania. They were later sent to district hospital in Sasaram for better treatment, the media reports further said.

On Monday, eight people died and nearly 20 were injured in a collision of double-decker buses on Uttar Pradesh's Purvanchal expressway.

The condition of three people was critical and they were referred to Trauma Center in Lucknow for treatment.

The collision took place in Barabanki district, about 30 kms from Lucknow.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief and said the state government is providing all possible help to the victims. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also extended condolences to the families of the victims who died in the accident.