Villagers Tied Her To A Pole And Beat Her, She Supported Distressed Women Leader of a local self-help group, supporting women facing harassment, was tied to an electric pole and allegedly beaten by locals

Share EMAIL PRINT Satyabhama Behra, leading a self-help group, helping distressed women tied to a pole and beaten Balasore, Odisha: A woman leading a local self-help group, supporting distressed women, was allegedly tied up by villagers and thrashed in Odisha's Balasore district.



Satyabhama Behera, president of the local group, was tied to an electric pole and allegedly attacked by locals, said the police.



The incident took place in Manitri Chandanpur village, in Balasore, on April 14, according to news agency ANI.



Villagers allegedly mercilessly beat her claiming that she was interfering in their personal matters and ignoring the local social practices. Ms Behera's way of helping women, facing harassment, allegedly did not go down well with the village heads.



"We'll fight for justice," Ms Behera told news agency ANI.



Reports suggest after the incident, two different complaints have been registered at the Simulia police station.



An investigation was initiated after the video of Ms Behera tied to a pole went viral on social media. Police are trying to find out what triggered the incident, said senior investigating officer Sanjay Kumar Parida.



