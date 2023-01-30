'Shocked, Disturbed' By Death Of Odisha Health Minister: President Murmu

Odisha Health Minister Naba Kishore Das was shot by a cop, he later died during treatment.

President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday said she was "shocked and disturbed" by the death of Odisha Health Minister Naba Kishore Das and offered her deepest condolences to his family members.

Naba Kishore Das died on Sunday after he was shot allegedly by an assistant sub-inspector in Odisha's Jharsuguda district. The accused policeman is believed to be suffering from a mental disorder.

Shocked and disturbed by the death of Shri Naba Kishore Das ji, Odisha Health minister, in a dastardly act of violence. My deepest condolences to his family and well wishers. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) January 29, 2023

