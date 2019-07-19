Shivraj Chouhan's Adopted Daughter Dies In Madhya Pradesh

Shivraj Chouhan will go to Bhopal to attend the last rites (File)

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's adopted daughter Bharti Verma passed away on Thursday.

Speaking to media, Ms Bharti's husband Ravindra Verma said, "My wife was suffering from body weakness and was undergoing treatment. Today she vomited in the morning and after that, we took her to district hospital, where she was declared brought dead."

"My marriage was conducted by former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan last year," he added.

On duty doctor at Vidisha District Hospital said, "A patient named Bharti came here. I was told that she was going through treatment for body weakness. The cause of death will be known after the post-mortem examination."

Due to Ms Bharti's death, Mr Chouhan's visit to Jharkhand has reportedly been delayed, as the senior BJP leader is expected to go to Bhopal to attend the last rites.

