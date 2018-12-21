'Home May Be Smaller, But Heart As Big As Ever,' Says Shivraj Chouhan

Shivraj Chouhan said his doors are always open to the people of Madhya Pradesh

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has moved into his new home after his election defeat. It is "smaller than before" but the heart is big as ever, he tweeted on Friday.

Shivraj Chouhan, a three-time chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, lost his bid for a record fourth term as his BJP was defeated in the state election.

"From today I will meet you on my new accommodation B-8 74 bungalow. The house is smaller than before, but the heart is as big as ever. Feel free to keep coming and meet, the doors of my house are always open for you. This life is dedicated to you only," Mr Chouhan tweeted.

Mr Chouhan, 59, has endeared himself even to rivals with his positive spirit after losing the election. He attended the oath ceremony of his successor Kamal Nath and even smiled for the cameras while posing with Congress leaders on the stage.

Shivraj Chouhan endeared himself to even the opposition when he attended Kamal Nath's oath ceremony and posed for pictures with the new Madhya Pradesh chief minister

On Wednesday, during a visit to his constituency Budhni, he assured people that he would be there for them, borrowing a popular Bollywood film phrase to say: "Tiger Abhi Zinda Hai (Tiger is still alive)."

Mr Chouhan put up a very strong fight in the election, setting up a tough challenge for the Congress, which fell just short of a majority and needed the support of Mayawati's BSP to cross the finishing line.

The former chief minister asserted that he was "not leaving the state", indicating that he would play an important role as the BJP prepares for the 2019 national polls.