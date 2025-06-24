Centre To Compensate Mango Farmers In Karnataka, Minister Pralhad Joshi Praises Move

The Central government has announced the compensation under the 'Price Deficiency Payment Scheme' (PDPS) for mango farmers from Karnataka, days after Union Minister Pralhad Joshi raised the issue with Agriculture Minister Shivraj Chouhan.

"Deeply grateful to Shri @ChouhanShivraj ji, Hon'ble Union Minister of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, for taking action on my request and ensuring fair compensation for mango farmers in Karnataka. Your proactive efforts, along with the visionary leadership of Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodiji, are a testament to the government's unwavering commitment to the welfare of our farmers. Your support will go a long way in helping our farmers during these challenging times," Mr Joshi posted on X, along with the letter he wrote on June 9 and Mr Chouhan's response today.

The unseasonal rains and erratic weather patterns adversely affected the mango crop, putting farmers under considerable financial stress, said Mr Joshi in his June 9 letter to Mr Chouhan.

Deeply grateful to Shri @ChouhanShivraj ji, Hon'ble Union Minister of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, for taking action on my request and ensuring fair compensation for mango farmers in Karnataka. Your proactive efforts, along with the visionary leadership of Hon'ble PM Shri… pic.twitter.com/mninTXnuZQ — Pralhad Joshi (@JoshiPralhad) June 24, 2025

"Due to the heavy rainfall and disrupted market conditions, mango prices in Karnataka have dropped sharply. In this regard, I urge you to kindly consider providing relief to the affected mango farmers by ensuring a Fair and Remunerative Price for their produce. This measure would offer much-needed support and significant benefit to farmers across the state," Mr Joshi argued in his letter.

Responding to him today, Mr Chouhan said that "under Market Intervention Scheme on mango for the marketing year 2025-26 in Karnataka the maximum quantity of 2,50,000 metric tonnes at the rate of Rs 1616 quintal" has been approved.

"I hope that this will provide relief and will address the genuine concern raised by you for welfare of mango farmers of Karnataka," Mr Chouhan said in his letter.

On June 13, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had also urged Shivraj Singh Chouhan, for urgent 'Price Deficiency Payment' and 'Market Intervention Scheme' for mango farmers in the state.