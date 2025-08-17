Shivraj Chouhan's Surprise Visit To Soyabean Field After Farmers' Complaint

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan conducted a surprise inspection of soybean fields Sunday in Chirakheda village of Raisen district in Madhya Pradesh, following complaints that entire crops had been destroyed after the use of a herbicide.

During the visit, the Minister found that instead of soybean, fields were overrun with weeds and the crop had been completely burnt. Farmers alleged that the damage was caused by a chemical supplied by a private company.

"This is not limited to one farmer's land. Many farmers have reported similar damage. A farmer's crop is his life if it is gone, his life is destroyed. Farmers will definitely get relief, and the responsibility will rest with the company," Mr Chouhan said, addressing farmers and officials present at the site.

The Minister announced that a high-level scientific committee has been constituted by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) to investigate the matter.

The probe team will be led by Dr JS Mishra, Director of the Directorate of Weed Research (DWR), Jabalpur, along with Dr SRK Singh, Director of ATARI Zone 9, and senior officials from the Agriculture Department of Raisen and Vidisha districts. The committee is scheduled to visit the affected fields on August 18.

Mr Chouhan also rejected an earlier report submitted by scientists of Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Raisen, calling it inaccurate.

"This new team will conduct a thorough investigation, and strict action will be taken against the company if found guilty," he said.

The Minister further assured that the Centre would launch a nationwide crackdown on companies selling spurious pesticides, seeds, and fertilizers, which, he said, "cheat farmers and put their livelihoods at risk".