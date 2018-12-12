'My Soul Belongs In Madhya Pradesh': Shivraj Chouhan Rules Out Delhi Move

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the three-time BJP Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, accepted responsibility for the party's defeat in the state, absolving the party's government at the Centre. The BJP had trailed the Congress by five seats in a bitterly contested election, during which Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party chief Amit Shah campaigned in the state multiple times.



The BJP ended with 109 seats to Congress's 114 - way below the majority mark of 116 in the 230-member assembly. Mr Chouhan had said he respected the people's mandate and his party would not form the next government in the state.

Today, Mr Chouhan said, "Despite the best of efforts by the central government, the party could not perform... It is perhaps because of me". The party workers and the party's state chief "worked tirelessly" during the campaigning, said Mr Chouhan, who was the face of the party during the campaign.

"I am grateful to the national head... and people of the country," the chief minister added.

The BJP suffered severe setbacks yesterday in all three heartland states in an election that is seen as the semi-finals before next year's national elections. In 2014, the BJP had won a chunk of 84 seats that Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh account for.

All three, along with Uttar Pradesh, happen to be the bellwether states which have a big say on which party comes to power at the centre. Data from previous elections have shown that the party that wins the three states, also win a chunk of their Lok Sabha seats.

In neighbouring Chhattisgarh, where the BJP suffered a shock defeat, getting only 15 seats to the Congress's 68.