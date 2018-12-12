Jyotiraditya Scindia Clear He'd Like To Be Considered For Chief Minister

Madhya Pradesh: Jyotiraditya Scindia said the party will decide who would be the chief minister

In the middle of a tug of war over the chief minister's post in Madhya Pradesh, Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia today made it clear he was ready for the job, if his party were to give it to him. "It would be an honour to serve as chief minister," Mr Scindia told NDTV, shortly after the Congress staked claim to form the next government in Madhya Pradesh.

The Congress has narrowly won Madhya Pradesh, emerging the largest party but falling two short of a majority, a shortfall that it has made up after Mayawati pledged her support to the party "to keep the BJP out".

The Congress now faces a tough choice between Kamal Nath and Jyotiraditya Scindia for the post of chief minister.

"I am a servant of the people and will always be. What form that will take, be it through Madhya Pradesh or as minister of central government or chief whip, it is for my party to decide," Mr Scindia, 47, said.

Seen accepting congratulatory garlands, he explained that he had pledged not to do so until the BJP had been ousted.

In the afternoon the Congress's big three -- Kamal Nath, Digvijaya Singh and Mr Scindia -- went together to meet Governor Anandiben Patel and stake claim to form government.

Telegraphing his readiness to take charge, Mr Scindia has, since yesterday, underscored that the Congress won magnificently in the Gwalior-Chambal region, which is his stronghold.

"Almost 35 per cent of the total votes that the Congress won are from the Gwalior-Chambal region," he said, repeating what he has frequently said in interviews since yesterday: "I thank the people of Gwalior-Chambal for voting Congress."

