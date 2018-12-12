Congress Gets Madhya Pradesh After All. Over To Top Post Race: 10 Points

Madhya Pradesh: Kamal Nath, Jyotiraditya Scindia and Digvijaya Singh will meet Anandiben Patel

Bhopal: The Congress will shortly stake claim to form the next government in Madhya Pradesh after emerging the largest party in a see-saw battle with the BJP, which lost power after putting up a strong fight. The Congress is two short of the majority mark of 116 in the 230-seat Madhya Pradesh assembly, but has closed the gap with help from Mayawati, who announced her support this morning.