Shivaji Jayanti 2021: 10 Facts To Know About Chhatrapati Shivaji

Chhatrapati Shivaji, one of the bravest and most progressive rulers of India, was born on February 19, 1630. Founder of the Maratha kingdom, Chhatrapati Shivaji was natural leader and a great warrior. His birth anniversary is celebrated as Shivaji Jayanti in India, particularly in Maharashtra. Known for being a master strategist, Chhatrapati Shivaji had he won several wars against the Mughals and carved out the Maratha empire. In 1674, he was formally crowned as the 'Chhatrapati' or emperor. This is the 391st birth anniversary of the great Maratha ruler.
Shivaji Jayanti 2021: 10 Things to know about Chhatrapati Shivaji
- Shivaji was devoted to his mother Jijabai, who was a deeply religious and courageous woman
- He was interested in religious teachings and regularly sought the company of Hindu saints
- Contrary to popular belief, Shivaji was not named after Lord Shiva - he was named after a regional Goddess Shivai
- Chhatrapati Shivaji was called the 'Mountain Rat' and was widely known for his guerrilla warfare tactics
- Shivaji was known for engaging in both alliances and warfares with the Mughal rulers
- Shivaji's forces expanded the Maratha empire, capturing and building great forts
- Shivaji was a pioneer in building a naval force and an extremely competent army
- When he was just 15, Shivaji persuaded Inayat Khan, the commander of Bijapuri to hand over the Torna Fort to him
- Shivaji's encounter with Afzal Khan is well documented in history
- Shivaji encouraged Marathi and Sanskrit instead of Persian in his court and administration.