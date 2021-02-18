Shivaji Jayanti 2021: 10 Facts To Know About Chhatrapati Shivaji

Shivaji Jayanti Image: Chhatrapati Shivaji was natural leader and a great warrior

Chhatrapati Shivaji, one of the bravest and most progressive rulers of India, was born on February 19, 1630. Founder of the Maratha kingdom, Chhatrapati Shivaji was natural leader and a great warrior. His birth anniversary is celebrated as Shivaji Jayanti in India, particularly in Maharashtra. Known for being a master strategist, Chhatrapati Shivaji had he won several wars against the Mughals and carved out the Maratha empire. In 1674, he was formally crowned as the 'Chhatrapati' or emperor. This is the 391st birth anniversary of the great Maratha ruler.

