'Chhatrapati Shivaji's Courage, Valour Will Inspire Generations': PM Modi

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj birth anniversary: PM Modi pays tribute

Shivaji Jayanti 2021: Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid rich tributes to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his birth anniversary today. "I pay my respects to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the immortal son of Maa Bharati on his birth anniversary. His indomitable courage, amazing valour and extraordinary intelligence will continue to inspire people across generations...," PM Modi wrote on Twitter with a video of him paying homage to the great Maratha warrior. Today is the 391st birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji.

मां भारती के अमर सपूत छत्रपति शिवाजी महाराज को उनकी जयंती पर शत-शत नमन। उनके अदम्य साहस, अद्भुत शौर्य और असाधारण बुद्धिमत्ता की गाथा देशवासियों को युगों-युगों तक प्रेरित करती रहेगी। जय शिवाजी! pic.twitter.com/3vhVgBYp5R — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 19, 2021

Founder of the Maratha kingdom, Chhatrapati Shivaji was one of the bravest and most progressive rulers of India. Known for being a master strategist, Chhatrapati Shivaji had he won several wars against the Mughals and carved out the Maratha empire. In 1674, he was formally crowned as the 'Chhatrapati' or emperor.

Chhatrapati Shivaji was known for engaging in both alliances and warfares with the Mughal rulers. He was a pioneer in building a naval force and an extremely competent army. Shivaji Maharaj is known as the father of guerrilla warfare in India and he pioneered the 'Shiva Sutra' or 'Ganimi Kava' against the Mughals in 1645 leading to the establishment of the great Maratha empire.

Shivaji's forces expanded the Maratha empire, capturing and building great forts.When he was just 15, Shivaji persuaded Inayat Khan, the commander of Bijapuri to hand over the Torna Fort to him.