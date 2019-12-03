Shiv Sena Want Finance Minister's Reply On BJP Leader's Remark Over Funds

Shiv Sena wants Nirmala Sitharaman to reply on BJP leader's claim over Maharashtra fund transfer (File)

A Shiv Sena member today sought reply from the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on the issue of alleged refund of Rs 40,000 crore given by the Centre to Maharashtra for various development projects including the bullet train.

"It was alleged that the fund was returned without spending by the hastily formed government under Devendra Fadnavis for 80 hours," Shiv Sena's Vinayak Raut said in the Lok Sabha during the Zero Hour.

Raising the issue, he said this information was shared by none less than BJP member and former minister Ananth Kumar Hegde thrice in the media.

He said quoting Mr Hegde's media claim that Devendra Fadnavis was made Maharashtra chief minister last month despite lacking majority to "protect" Rs 40,000 crore central funds under the Chief Minister's control from being "misused".

Mr Raut sought a reply from Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman as to whether such a thing took place or not.

Devendra Fadnavis has also already dismissed Mr Hegde's claim as "absolutely wrong", asserting that nothing of that sort happened.

