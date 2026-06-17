Shiv Sena Crisis Live: An intense political speculation is brewing in Maharashtra over the possibility of divisions within the Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray (UBT), with rumours circulating about a few MPs allegedly considering switching sides.

Amid this, Shiv Sena (Uddhav camp) MP Sanjay Raut alleged that Rs 15 crore was being paid individually to "buy MPs". He, however, ruled out any immediate threat to the party and expressed confidence in its ability to manage the situation.

The Uddhav camp has called for a party meeting tomorrow at 11 am and issued a notice to the rebel MPs, mentioning that if they fail to attend the meeting, then action will be taken against them.

Here are the live updates on Shiv Sena (Uddhav Camp) Crisis: