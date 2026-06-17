Shiv Sena Crisis Live: An intense political speculation is brewing in Maharashtra over the possibility of divisions within the Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray (UBT), with rumours circulating about a few MPs allegedly considering switching sides.
Amid this, Shiv Sena (Uddhav camp) MP Sanjay Raut alleged that Rs 15 crore was being paid individually to "buy MPs". He, however, ruled out any immediate threat to the party and expressed confidence in its ability to manage the situation.
The Uddhav camp has called for a party meeting tomorrow at 11 am and issued a notice to the rebel MPs, mentioning that if they fail to attend the meeting, then action will be taken against them.
Here are the live updates on Shiv Sena (Uddhav Camp) Crisis:
Shiv Sena's 60-Year-Old History Of Rebellions, Split: Will 2026 See A Replay?
As it approaches its 60th foundation day, the Shiv Sena stares at another possible split. Uddhav Thackeray camp is struggling to keep its flock together. A familiar script seems to be playing out.
Since its formation by Bal Thackeray in 1966, Shiv Sena has been known for its aggressive Hindutva and regional identity politics. But internal strife and the exit of top leaders have been a recurring reality for the party.
From 1991 to 2022, Shiv Sena has faced major jolts every decade.
Uddhav Thackeray Shiv Sena Crisis: "If Anyone Wants To Go, They Can," Says Sanjay Raut
Sanjay Raut, while addressing a press conference, said that if any MPs want to go then they can "resign and leave".
"If such reports emerge about our MPs, then they should refute them. This time, the people of Maharashtra will not remain silent...So far I believe the all MPs are with us," he said.
Shiv Sena Crisis Live: "They Offered Some MPs 50 Crores", Claims Sanjay Raut
Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray) MP claimed that Rs 50 crores were offered to some MPs to poach them. "There was an attempt to buy MPs. They were offered Rs 50 crore...But our MPs won on symbol of our party and on the face of Uddhav Thackeray," he said.
Shiv Sena Crisis Live: Sanjay Raut Holds Press Conference
Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray) MP Sanjay Raut is holding a press conference amid party split buzz.
Shiv Sena Crisis Live: Shiv Sena (Uddhav Camp) MP Anil Desai Arrives At Sanjay Raut's Residence
#WATCH | Delhi | Shiv Sena UBT MP Anil Desai arrives at the residence of his party colleague and MP Sanjay Raut in Delhi pic.twitter.com/0gwEAvXajs— ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2026
Lack Of Leadership, Poll Support: Sources On Why Uddhav Sena MPs Want Out
This is deja vu time for Uddhav Thackeray.
Four years ago the son of Shiv Sena founder Bal Saheb Thackeray - the OG hardman of Maratha politics - could only watch as Eknath Shinde engineered a split that brought down the then-ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi government.
Thackeray, then the chief minister, raged but could do nothing; twelve of his MPs joined Shinde in claiming the Sena's name and symbol - triggering an acrimonious legal battle that has still not been settled - and aligned with the Bharatiya Janata Party, itself Thackeray's ally-turned-rival. The result - the MVA government fell and Thackeray quit as chief minister.
This week that ghost is back to haunt what remains of his party.
At least six MPs from the Sena (UBT) - the name given to Thackeray's faction after the June 2022 divide - have gone underground. Their phones have been switched off, sources told NDTV. The six are scheduled to meet Eknath Shinde and his son, Shrikant, at the latter's Delhi residence later today, after which they are likely to meet Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.
"Rebels Won't Get Numbers": Sanjay Raut To NDTV Amid Political Speculations
Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray) MP Sanjay Raut said Uddhav Thackeray worked hard for every MP and stood by them.
"The rebels will not be able to get the numbers they need. The BJP is trying to lure MPs with money, but they will not succeed. We are committed followers of Balasaheb Thackeray's ideology," he told NDTV.
Shiv Sena Crisis Live: Sanjay Raut's Big Charge Amid Party Split Buzz
As the buzz around a likely replay of the 2022 split in the Uddhav Sena grows stronger, party Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut has made a sensational charge over "poaching" of party MPs.
Raut on Tuesday alleged that Rs 15 crore was being paid individually to "buy MPs". "To buy Maharashtra's MPs... tonight, an advance of 15 crores each is being given, this information is shocking and disgusting !" Raut posted on X on Tuesday.
He, however, ruled out any immediate threat to the party and expressed confidence in its ability to manage the situation. Raut denied that his presence in Delhi was linked to a possible move by some MPs to form a separate group.READ MORE HERE
अपना सपना मनी..मनी..!— Sanjay Raut (@rautsanjay61) June 16, 2026
Apna Sapna Money Money!
It’s shocking and revolting that Maharashtra MPs are reportedly being offered ₹15 crore each tonight to switch sides.@Dev_Fadnavis
Maharashtra Politics: Uddhav Camp Calls Party Meet Tomorrow, Issues Notice To Rebel MPs
The Uddhav camp has called for a party meeting tomorrow at 11 am and issued a notice to the rebel MPs, mentioning that if they fail to attend the meeting, then action will be taken against them.
Shiv Sena Crisis Live: Phones Off, Uddhav Sena MPs Not Reachable, Focus Now Shifts To Delhi
Senior leaders of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) have been unable to reach some of the party's Lok Sabha MPs by telephone, with their phones switched off, as speculation of internal dissent intensifies and key figures move to the national capital.
Uddhav Thackeray and other senior party leaders are making personal efforts to persuade the MPs. Some parliamentarians have been described as "not reachable". The party has scheduled a parliamentary committee meeting in Delhi today, and several MPs from the Uddhav faction are travelling to the capital.
According to sources, MPs from the Uddhav Thackeray faction are scheduled to meet at Shrikant Shinde's Delhi residence today. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Shrikant Shinde are likely to be present in the meeting.