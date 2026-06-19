A Tale Of Two Tigers On Shiv Sena's Foundation Day

Geographically, NESCO Centre in Goregaon and Shanmukhananda Hall in Sion stand just 15 km apart in Mumbai. Politically, they are poles apart.

Both the venues will see Shiv Sena Foundation Day events on Friday evening by the two factions that both claim to be the real flagbearers of the Balasaheb Thackeray's legacy.

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Bal Thackeray founded the Shiv Sena on this day in 1966.

The two factions are celebrating the 60th foundation day. Both staking claim to the Balasaheb legacy.

One led by Thackeray's son Uddhav Thackeray and the other by Eknath Shinde who outsmarted Uddhav and ran away with the party, literally.

A Tale Of Two Tigers

Uddhav Thackeray will walk into the Shanmukhananda hall a wounded tiger. The Foundation Day event that he will lead will be under the shadow of the fresh rebellion within his ranks. A replay of the 2002 split effected with precision by Eknath Shinde. His political capital in tatters.

Shinde, on the other hand, will walk into the NESCO Centre with the swagger of a tiger fresh off a kill. Having executed another round of defections in the Uddhav Thackeray ranks, winning six of his nine MPs marking the biggest Parliamentary split since the 2022 rebellion. He will turn this into a massive show of strength and assertion that he is the real Shiv Sena, both in name and spirit. The real heir to the Balasaheb legacy.

For Uddhav Thackeray, this is the most challenging time, both politically and personally. The latest stroke of rebellion has put in question his ability to hold on to his party.

Why This Is Uddhav's Worst Challenge

If salami slicing were a political action, no one would relate to it better than Uddhav Thackeray.

In 2022, Uddhav Thackeray faced the Shinde revolt. He lost his government. As chief minister, he spent most of his tenure in the Covid era with little room for real policy work amid the pandemic firefight. A year later, he lost his party name and symbol.

But 2024 Lok Sabha polls gave a glimmer of hope as his faction, fighting on new name and symbol, managed to defeat the Sena led by Shinde in 8 out of 13 seats that the two sides contested directly. The performance gave him and his cadre confidence that all may not have been lost. That there was sympathy on his side. And that a revival was achievable.

The euphoria proved to be short-lived. Just a few months later came the rude Assembly shock. Uddhav's Sena trounced by the BJP-led Mahayuti's juggernaut, winning just 20 Assembly seats.

In January of 2026, the BMC elections again held out some hope for the battered faction as it proved the cynics wrong and held its ground in what was always the Sena den. Though the BJP alliance won the prestigious civic body, Uddhav faction impressed with a 65-seats show. Especially, when the Shinde faction could win only 29. The tiger was still in the building, if not on the throne.

While the earlier crises challenged his government, his party, electoral prospects and his political capital, the current is all-rolled-into-one challenge. This is the biggest test of the Thackeray name and Uddhav's ability to carry it to a political end.

Shinde Stock Soars

With his latest acquisitions in the form of six Uddhav MPs, Eknath Shinde never had it so good. His stock within the BJP led alliance will surely rise faster than any green energy company today. He will turn the Sena foundation day event into a big show of strength. Shinde is expected to once again assert his claim to the legacy of late Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray. The movement of MPs bolsters his attack on Uddhav Thackeray that he deviated from the Balasaheb's path and is losing fellow travellers to the "real" flagbearers of the Sena ideology.

Within the Mahayuti, Eknath Shinde, who has had a patchy relation with BJP since the Assembly elections and more so after the BMC, will have real numbers to show. His Parliamentary strength grows to 13 from seven, a crucial addition to the NDA tally as it eyes passing key bills. Shinde solidifies his claim to be real Senapati.