Sena's Sanjay Raut's Probe Agency Custody Extended Till Monday

The Enforcement Directorate has been granted custody of Sanjay Raut till August 8. (File photo)

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money-laundering case, will remain in the custody of the probe agency till Monday. While extending the custody, the special court in Mumbai court noted that the central agency has made "remarkable progress" in the investigation.

Mr Raut, 60, was arrested on Sunday midnight after over six hours of questioning in connection with alleged financial irregularities in the redevelopment of a chawl in Mumbai and related financial property transactions involving his wife and alleged associates.

On Monday, the court had remanded him in ED custody till August 4.

At the end of his initial remand today, the probe agency produced Raut before special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court judge M G Deshpande. It sought extension of his custody for further probe into the matter.

After hearing both the sides, the court extended the custody till August 8.

The ED had earlier told the court that Mr Raut and his family received "proceeds of crime" worth over Rs one crore generated out of alleged irregularities in the housing redevelopment project.

Mr Raut, who is a close aide of Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray, has denied any wrongdoing and alleged he is being targeted due to political vendetta.