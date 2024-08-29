'Nobody Asked Him': Shiv Sena MLA After Cop Seen Washing His Car

A cop was seen washing Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad's car.

A video showing a policeman washing Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad's car went viral on social media, with many questioning if that action was part of the cop's security duty to the ruling party legislator.

Former Congress MLA Harshwardhan Sapkal, who shared the video, said this was a classic case of misuse of the police personnel. “This is a disgrace,” he added.

Mr Gaikwad said the policeman who was on his security duty, had vomited in the vehicle after breakfast and volunteered to clean the vehicle. “Nobody asked him to clean the car,” he added.

The priorities of these so called leaders need a hard look. pic.twitter.com/QgoWlO2T7x — Mishraji 🚩🚩😎 (@R_Mishraji) August 29, 2024

In February, Mr Gaikwad had claimed that he had hunted a tiger in 1987 and has been wearing its tooth around his neck. Soon after, the state Forest department seized the accessory and charged him under the Wildlife Protection Act.

The purported tiger tooth was sent for forensic identification. The legislator, who belongs to the party led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, had earlier posted a video on social media claiming he had hunted a big cat.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)