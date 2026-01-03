Shirtless Men Dance Atop Car Roof On New Year's Eve, Noida Police Slap Rs 67,000 E-Challan

The Noida Traffic Police issued a Rs 67,000 e-challan on New Year's Eve after six individuals were spotted dancing atop a moving car on a local highway. The group, allegedly intoxicated, obstructed traffic and caused a significant jam through their antics as the other car passengers recorded the entire incident.

In the video being circulated on social media, the men could be seen dancing to the Dhurandhar movie song, Dil Hai Sunehra. The car, believed to be an Alto, had 'Gurjar' written on the rear side.

One of the men even got out of the car and started pushing the vehicle from the side. The men did not get down from the roof of the car even after it started moving.

As the video went viral, the official Uttar Pradesh Police X (formerly Twitter) account directed the Noida Traffic Police to intervene. Following the investigation, the vehicle's owner was cited for multiple violations, including dangerous driving, operating a vehicle without insurance, and failure to wear a safety belt, among others, amounting to a penalty of Rs 67,000.

"Taking cognisance of the said complaint, action has been taken to issue an e-challan (fine of Rs 67,000/-) as per rules against the concerned vehicle for violation of traffic rules," the Noida Traffic Police said in a statement.

Challans Issued

In neighbouring Delhi, the traffic police issued 868 challans for drink-driving on New Year's Eve. Breathalyser tests were conducted at multiple checkpoints through the night, with teams rotating locations to deter motorists from evading checks.

In addition to traffic enforcement, the Delhi Police mobilised a 20,000-strong force to maintain law and order during celebrations marking the turn of the year.