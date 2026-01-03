'Find Myself Conflicted': NRI Man Seeks Advice Over Returning To India For Ageing Parents

A Non-Resident Indian (NRI) man living abroad for the last five years has stirred a social media debate after sharing that he was conflicted about returning to the country. The 30-year-old man said he was caught between responsibility and reality as he was the only child and his parents were growing old in India, all by themselves.

"I'm a 30-year-old man who has been living outside India for the past five years. I'm the only child, and my parents are 58 and 64. They're currently healthy, and I genuinely love them and intend to return to India in the future if they need me," the man wrote in a Reddit post.

The NRI highlighted that the situation seemed manageable when staying abroad, but whenever he visited the homeland, the idea of permanently returning made him conflicted, despite the numerous challenges the country possesses.

"For now, staying abroad seems manageable. However, every time I visit India, I find myself conflicted about permanently returning. Apart from the usual challenges of living in India, there's significant toxicity and excessive involvement from relatives on both sides of the family."

The NRI sought the internet's advice, asking those who are in a similar situation and if he should return to India to look after his parents or stay for his yet-to-be-born children.

"I'm married and don't have children yet, but I strongly feel that I'd prefer to raise my kids abroad. I was wondering if others are in a similar situation and how they're navigating these choices."

Check The Viral Post Here:

Also Read | AI-Generated Police Report Claims Officer Transformed Into Frog, Department Issues Clarification

'I Moved Back To India'

As the post gained traction, social media users came up with different perspectives on how to deal with the situation.

"Same situation OP. But a few years after the kids, I started feeling India is better than abroad for my kids," said one user, while another added: "You already know the answer, why care what others say? Everyone has their unique situation."

A third commented: "As a single child who is married, I moved back to India. My dad passed away and my mom was diagnosed with cancer. If it were not for me being physically present , my mom would have passed away as well as the doctor had earlier mis-diagnosed her."

A fourth said: "Same situation OP. Planning to move soon. But meanwhile, please get health insurance for your parents. Earlier the better as life is hard for parents. Here, they are completely dependent on us and have a small social circle."