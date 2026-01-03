AI-Generated Police Report Claims Officer Transformed Into Frog, Department Issues Clarification

In a comedic turn of events, the police department in Heber City, Utah, was forced to explain why one of the police reports declared that an officer had shapeshifted into a frog. Ever since the rise of artificial intelligence (AI), law enforcement departments in the US have adopted tools for numerous applications, ranging from drafting police reports to facial recognition. But in this case, the use of AI appears to have backfired.

As per Sergeant Rick Keel, the AI tool may have picked up on some unrelated background chatter to devise its mythical twist to the report. Keel was referring to Disney's 2009 musical comedy, The Princess and the Frog, which led to the error by the AI system.

"The body cam software and the AI report writing software picked up on the movie that was playing in the background, which happened to be 'The Princess and the Frog,'" Keel was quoted as saying by Fox 13. “That's when we learned the importance of correcting these AI-generated reports.”

The police department in Utah has been testing two AI-powered software called Draft One and Code Four to automatically generate police reports. The goal is to reduce the amount of paperwork and time that officers have to spend drafting the reports.

The Heber City police department has yet to decide whether it will keep using the AI tools, but Keel said the use of AI tools was helping him save time.

"I'm saving myself about 6-8 hours weekly now," Keel said. "I'm not the most tech-savvy person, so it's very user-friendly."

While fears have been raised about AI taking over human jobs, it appears that the dystopia may not be as close as some may have imagined. In September last year, an NBC report highlighted that humans were now being hired in numbers to make AI slop look less sloppy, thereby spawning an unexpected employment field.

The report came in the backdrop of a study by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) highlighting that 95 per cent of organisations that implemented AI systems were getting zero return on the investment.

"Despite $30-40 billion in enterprise investment into GenAI, this report uncovers a surprising result in that 95 per cent of organisations are getting zero return," the report titled, The GenAI Divide: State of AI in Business 2025, stated.

AI tools like ChatGPT and Copilot are some of the most adopted models, but only five per cent of integrated AI pilots are extracting millions in value, while the vast majority remain stuck with no measurable profit and loss (P&L) impact.