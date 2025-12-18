Advertisement
Shilpa Shetty's Mumbai House Raided In Case Linked To Her Restaurant Bastian: Sources

Actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra is the co-owner of Bastian, a brand founded in 2014

Read Time: 2 mins
Shilpa Shetty's Mumbai House Raided In Case Linked To Her Restaurant Bastian: Sources
Income tax officials searched Shilpa Shetty's house in Mumbai today
  • Shilpa Shetty Kundra's house was searched by income tax officials in a restaurant-linked case
  • Premises in Bengaluru were searched related to the case against Bastian restaurant
  • Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra face charges of cheating a businessman of Rs 60 crore investment
Mumbai:

Actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra's house was searched by income tax officials today in a case linked to her restaurant, Bastian. She is the co-owner of the brand founded in 2014.

Income tax officials also searched some premises in Bengaluru in connection with the case, officials said.

The action came a day after the Bengaluru Police filed a case against Bastian Garden City, an outlet of the high-end restaurant in the city, for operating past the legal closing hours.

The actor and her husband, Raj Kundra, are also fighting allegations of cheating a businessman of Rs 60 crore in an investment deal. The Mumbai Police's Economic Offences Wing charged the couple with cheating.

In a post on Instagram on Wednesday, Shilpa Shetty shared a note denying the allegations.

"We categorically deny the baseless.and motivated allegations being circulated. The issues sought to be raised are being given a criminal colour without any lawful basis. A quashing petition has already been filed before the high court and is pending adjudication. Having fully cooperated with the investigation, we are sanguine that justice will prevail and have complete faith in the law enforcement authorities and the judicial system of our country. We respectfully urge the media to exercise restraint as the matter is subjudice," she said.

The Rs 60 crore cheating case was filed by the police on a complaint by Mumbai-based businessman Deepak Kothari. He alleged that between 2015 and 2023, he invested approximately Rs 60 crore in Best Deal TV Pvt Ltd, a company linked to the couple, based on assurances of returns and repayment.

The first information report stated the money was allegedly diverted and not returned despite repeated demands, leading to charges.

