Army, Central Forces Called In After More Clashes In Shillong: 10 Facts Fresh violence broke out in Shillong last night, prompting the police to use tear gas shells to control a mob.

16 Shares EMAIL PRINT More than 10 people, including policemen, were injured in the violence. Shillong: Highlights Curfew imposed in parts of Shillong from 4 pm to 5 am Centre sends 1,000 paramilitary troops Violence broke out on Thursday between two communities Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has said dubbed the clashes as "sponsored" and denied that it was "communal". "This is limited to a particular locality, the issue is of land and that has been there for past 30 years. There are claims and counter-claims, and we are committed to amicable solution", Mr Sangma said. "We have understood that there are people who are funding this agitation. Expensive alcohol and money is being given. We will take stern action against the plotters", Mr Sangma told NDTV. Concerned about reports of security threats to Sikhs in Shillong, Punjab's Amarinder Singh government has decided to rush a four-member team headed by a Cabinet Minister to the Meghalaya capital. Last night, the police forced some protesters to leave their hideouts at the Mawkhar and Mission Compound areas near Motphran, a few metres away from the Punjabi Line area. In retaliation, the protesters overturned a police van near Roberts Hospital and allegedly assaulted an on-duty officer. On Thursday, a bus conductor, a tribal, was allegedly assaulted by some residents of the Punjabi Line area. Three tribal children were also allegedly beaten. After fake news on social media that one of the children had died, a mob tried to attack the Punjabi colony. More than 10 people, including policemen, were injured in the violence. The clashes were followed by indefinite curfew in the area. One person was arrested. On Friday, mobs violated curfew, leading to clashes with the police. Shops and vehicles were damaged as the mob threw petrol bombs. On Saturday night, more than 200 non-tribal families took shelter at the local army cantonment.



NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter