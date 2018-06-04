Army, Central Forces Called In After More Clashes In Shillong: 10 Facts

Highlights
- Curfew imposed in parts of Shillong from 4 pm to 5 am
- Centre sends 1,000 paramilitary troops
- Violence broke out on Thursday between two communities
- Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has said dubbed the clashes as "sponsored" and denied that it was "communal".
- "This is limited to a particular locality, the issue is of land and that has been there for past 30 years. There are claims and counter-claims, and we are committed to amicable solution", Mr Sangma said.
- "We have understood that there are people who are funding this agitation. Expensive alcohol and money is being given. We will take stern action against the plotters", Mr Sangma told NDTV.
- Concerned about reports of security threats to Sikhs in Shillong, Punjab's Amarinder Singh government has decided to rush a four-member team headed by a Cabinet Minister to the Meghalaya capital.
- Last night, the police forced some protesters to leave their hideouts at the Mawkhar and Mission Compound areas near Motphran, a few metres away from the Punjabi Line area. In retaliation, the protesters overturned a police van near Roberts Hospital and allegedly assaulted an on-duty officer.
- On Thursday, a bus conductor, a tribal, was allegedly assaulted by some residents of the Punjabi Line area. Three tribal children were also allegedly beaten.
- After fake news on social media that one of the children had died, a mob tried to attack the Punjabi colony.
- More than 10 people, including policemen, were injured in the violence. The clashes were followed by indefinite curfew in the area. One person was arrested.
- On Friday, mobs violated curfew, leading to clashes with the police. Shops and vehicles were damaged as the mob threw petrol bombs.
- On Saturday night, more than 200 non-tribal families took shelter at the local army cantonment.
