Curfew In Shillong After A Night Of Clashes, 3 Arrested For Violence

4 Shares EMAIL PRINT The situation again flared up in Motphran when a mob attempted to march towards Them Aew Mawlong. Shillong: A verbal duel between a woman, who was saved by a whisker when a bus zoomed past her, and the conductor of the state-run bus allegedly led to a series clashes in Meghalaya's capital Shillong last evening. An indefinite curfew has been imposed in parts of the city which looks calm at the moment.



A woman was on her way back home in the city's Them Aew Mawlong area when her quick thinking saved her from being hit by a bus coming from behind. An argument between her and the conductor of the bus drew the attention of the passersby and locals who reportedly joined in and beat up the conductor. After that everybody went home and the conductor was taken to the hospital for first aid.



However, things turned dramatic when the conductor's co-workers returned to the spot a few hours later to avenge the beating. One thing led to another and soon there was a full-blown clash between groups armed with rods, daggers and other sharp weapons. The mob, comprising residents and state transport staff, kept growing, courtesy social media. They threw stones, petrol bombs and whatever they could lay their hands on. Several people were injured and a few vehicles were damaged.



The police had to fire in the air and use tear gas to disperse the mob. Later in the evening, the situation again flared up in Motphran when a mob attempted to march towards Them Aew Mawlong area but was prevented by the cops.

An indefinite curfew has been imposed in parts of the city which looks calm at the moment.



"It all started after a conductor was assaulted by locals for allegedly misbehaving with a woman," an officer said.



Three persons have so far been arrested for the violence. As the incident could have led to communal tension between tribal and non-tribal population, an indefinite curfew has been imposed, police said.



The situation in under control, an officer added.



