Shillong Violence Spreads Despite Curfew, Army Moves Out 500 People

The clashes broke out between police and a mob after a bus conductor was allegedly assaulted by a group of residents from the Them Iew Mawlong area on Thursday afternoon leading to violence between members of two communities that also left three young men injured.
Curfew was imposed in Shillong from 10 pm on Friday till 5 am on Saturday to maintain peace after violence continued in parts of the city. Mobile internet and SMS services have been indefinitely suspended in Shillong to prevent people from spreading rumours. Eight people have been arrested in connection with the violence.
The government had imposed a curfew in areas under Lumdiengjri police station and Cantonment Beat House from 4 am on Friday as the unrest spread to Motphran, Mawkhar and adjoining areas following Thursday's clashes. However, angry demonstrators violated the curfew and continued to clash with police and threw stones.
The police fired teargas shells and used canes to control the protesters who attacked them with stones between Mawkhar and Motphran areas.
Superintendent of Police (City) Stephan Rynjah sustained injuries after he was hit by a rod and has been admitted to the Shillong Civil Hospital, a senior police officer said.
Several people, including policemen, have been injured in the violence, which has triggered demands that the government take action against alleged illegal settlers in the area.
