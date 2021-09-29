Shed Armchair Politics, Hit The Road Against BJP: Abhishek Banerjee's Advice To Congress

If the Congress can't fight the BJP, Trinamool will and defeat the party, Abhishek Banerjee said (File)

Trinamool Congress general secretary Abhishek Banerjee today advised the Congress to hit the streets against the BJP instead of indulging in "armchair politics".

The advice comes days after the Trinamool MP criticised the Congress for allegedly failing to put up a credible fight against the BJP.

If the Congress cannot fight the BJP, the TMC will and defeat the party, Abhishek Banerjee said.

"The Congress has to leave its armchair politics and social media politics and hit the streets," he said.

The bonhomie between the Congress and the TMC was strained recently after the Trinamool mouthpiece "Jago Bangla" claimed that party chief Mamata Banerjee, and not Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, has emerged as the face of the opposition against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.