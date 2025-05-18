"She Visited Pakistan To Shoot Videos": Father Of Travel YouTuber Arrested For Spying

Father of the woman arrested by Haryana Police on charges of spying, has said that his daughter visited Pakistan to shoot videos for YouTube and demanded return of phones taken by police.

He said police has taken their bank documents, phone, laptop, and passport. He said his daughter used to visit Delhi and had been in Hisar for the last four-five days.

"She used to visit Pakistan and other places to shoot videos for YouTube," Haris Malhotra told ANI.

He said she went to Pakistan after getting necessary permissions.

"If she has some friends there, can't she call them? I have no demands, but give us our phones. A case has been registered against us," he said.

Haryana Police arrested Jyoti Rani from Hisar for allegedly spying for Pakistani agencies.

Jyoti Rani was interrogated for allegedly passing information to the Pakistani side. She allegedly met a Pakistani officer, Ahsan-ur-Rahim, in Delhi, travelled to Pakistan twice, and shared sensitive information.

She was arrested for allegedly sharing sensitive information and being in continuous contact with a Pakistani citizen.

Hisar DSP Kamaljeet said the police has taken the woman on five-day remand. She has been booked under Official Secret Act and relevant sections of BNS.

The DSP said police received "some suspicious things" from her mobile and laptop.

"Yesterday, based on inputs that we had, we arrested Jyoti, daughter of Haris Kumar, under the Official Secret Act and BNS 152. We have received some suspicious things after we recovered her mobile and laptop. We have taken her on a 5-day remand, and further investigation is on. She was in continuous contact with a Pakistani citizen," Kamaljeet said.

During the preliminary investigation, the woman told the police that she went to the Pakistan High Commission in Delhi in 2023 to apply for a visa and met a man named Ahsan-ur-Rahim, alias Danish.

She also told the police that after exchanging numbers, she started talking to Ahsan-ur-Rahim and travelled twice to Pakistan. Officials said the woman also told during investigation that she met an individual, known to Ahsan-ur-Rahim, who arranged for her stay and travel and arranged meetings with Pakistani security and intelligence agencies.

