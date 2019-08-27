Shatrughan Sinha's 'Tera Jadoo Chal Gaya' Praise For PM After Trump Meet

Congress's Shatrughan Sinha praised PM Narendra Modi over his meeting with Donald Trump

Actor-politician Shatrughan Sinha, a chronic Prime Minister Narendra Modi critic, is in danger of losing his credo. For the second time in a month, the former BJP leader has praised PM Modi on Twitter. That is more than he has done for years, even when he was in the BJP.

In tweets today, Shatrughan Sinha, who is now in the Congress party, complimented PM Modi on his apparent "rapport and chemistry" with US President Donald Trump at their meeting in France on Monday, on the sidelines of the G7 summit.

"While we all waited with bated breath, you handled talks at the bilateral meeting G7, in France, very well. Your rapport & chemistry with US President, was very apparent for all to see," tweeted Mr Sinha.

"President Trump's magic with your charm & diplomacy worked wonders towards further strengthening the relations between the two countries. Bhale hi wo film na chali ho but 'Tera Jadoo Chal Gaya'! Long Live Indo American ties! Long Live #TrumpModi," he added.

Earlier, Mr Sinha had called PM Modi's Independence Day speech "extremely courageous, well-researched and thought-provoking". It was "superb delivery of the key problems facing the country," he added.

PM Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump meet at the G7 summit in France

The 73-year-old actor-politician, nicknamed "shotgun" because of his brutal candour, joined the Congress in April after a bitter falling out with the BJP, his party of three decades. He rarely lost the chance to target PM Modi, even calling the BJP a one-man show, two-man army.

In the national election, which delivered a landslide victory for the BJP, Mr Sinha, as Congress candidate, lost his traditional Patna Sahib seat to his former BJP colleague Ravi Shankar Prasad.

Now, Mr Sinha seems to be at odds with the line of his new party, Congress, which attacked the Modi government over its economic policies around the same time Mr Sinha posted his tweets.

